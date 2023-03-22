An inspirational athlete with limited mobility hopes to make history after completing a marathon in Barcelona.

Alex Roca Campillo, who completed the marathon in just under six hours, describes himself as having a 76% physical disability - and is thought to be the first person of his level of disability to complete such as feat.

The 32-year-old, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six-months-old, has reduced mobility and communicates through sign language.

A video posted on social media shows the incredible moment he crossed the finish line as a crowd of supporters cheered him on.

He is seen falling to the floor as the crowd cheers, before being presented with a medal for his achievement.

The video, posted on Twitter, has since been viewed 6.7 million times and shared globally.

In a tweet translated from Spanish to English, Mr Campilo wrote: "I HAVE MADE HISTORY!

"First person in the WORLD with a 76% disability who has managed to finish a MARATHON.

"This has been possible thanks to ALL my team. Thanks to ALL of you who have been cheering, I HAVE NO WORDS…"

Among those congratulating the runner was broadcaster Gary Lineker who shared the video to his 8.9 million followers and wrote "wonderful" with the applause emoji.

Prior to Sunday's feat, Mr Campillo had already managed to take part in five triathlons and four half marathons.

Among others, the keen sportsman participated in the Titan Desert race in Morocco in 2018 and completed half marathons in Barcelona, New York, and Miami.

"For me, sport is very important in my day to day, because I see it as a lifestyle to improve myself," Mr Campillo's website reads.

"I believe that no one can put limits on you, but that the limits are set by yourself.

"Apart from sport, I really enjoy giving talks and showing society that the limit is set by oneself, and at the same time raising awareness and bringing society closer to disability.

"I don't like that word at all, I like to see that we are people with different abilities and we like to be treated like others."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know