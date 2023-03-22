The Saturday morning football based talk show, Soccer AM, is set to be axed by Sky Sports after being on air for almost 30 years.

The programme which airs throughout the football season is currently presented by Jimmy Bullard and John Fendley, with its first episode being in 1995.

The show is set to come to a close at the end of the current season in May, with a number of staff expected to be made redundant, according to reports in the Sun.

Presenter and football pundit Chris Kamara, who was a part of the show, tweeted about the news, saying it was a "fun part of my time at Sky."

Previous presenters on the show included Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain, both of whom joined the show in 1998.

The comedy talk show is known for its celebrity guests, football challenges and recurring sketches from the cast and crew.

The programme currently airs each Saturday morning on Sky Sports and Sky Showcase and lasts for 90 minutes.

Current presenter John Fendley pictured with Helen Chamberlain who presented the show from 1998 to 2017. Credit: Sky

A Sky spokesperson said, “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people.

"We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

