Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.25% in eleventh hike in a row

The Bank of England (BoE) has increased interest rates from 4% to 4.25%.

Seven members of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted for the hike - but two members opposed it, arguing that some of the recent rises to the base rate have not yet filtered through into the real economy.

The case for an interest rate hike was strengthened by official figures on Wednesday revealing a surprise jump in inflation - the increase in prices of goods and services over time - to 10.4% last month.

The BoE, the UK's central bank, has now put up interest rates 11 times since December 2021, as it seeks to make borrowing money more expensive and encourage people to spend less in the hope of curbing inflation.

But it means many homeowners could face much more expensive mortgage repayment bills, and could also influence the amount charged on credit cards and loans.

The BoE faces a difficult balancing act: weighing up the need to rein in inflation with the worries over banking woes and the possibility they may start to clamp down on lending.

Why do interest rates impact inflation?

In simple terms, the base rate is used by normal banks to help them decide what interest rate to charge borrowers, and also what to pay to savers.

This means that people taking out a mortgage will have to pay more interest on their loan.

That means they have less money left in their pockets by the end of the month, which reduces the amount they spend with shops and businesses.

This reduces demand in the economy, which puts less pressure on supplies of goods and services.

This means that businesses may supply their goods and services at a lower price, or at least not raise prices as rapidly.

Inflation measures the prices of what households buy, so if prices are not rising rapidly, inflation is low.

