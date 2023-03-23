Boyband Busted has announced a comeback tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The British trio, comprised of Masked Singer winner Charlie Simpson and bandmates James Bourne and Matt Willis, have announced 15 tour dates across the UK to mark their 20th anniversary.

The Year 3000 band also announced a new single called Loser Kid 2.0 featuring Simple Plan which will be released in April.

American pop band Hanson, best known for their 1997 hit MMMBop, will join the trio on tour.

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday morning, Bourne said: "A decade is a long time. Two decades is an even longer time."

The clip showed footage from the band's past music videos including Air Hostess, You Said No, and What I Go to School For.

"We were writing songs that made us laugh and the songs that made us laugh made other people laugh and feel good," Bourne said.

He added that they have that "special feeling - like it's Busted time".

Simpson, who later went on to front rock band Fightstar, said Busted "really broke the mould" when they started making music in 2000.

"It's about celebrating what Busted meant to the fans and it's about us being able to go out and share that experience with them," Simpson said.

When and where are Busted touring?

September 2 – Pavilions, Plymouth

September 3 – Cardiff International Arena

September 5 – Swansea Arena

September 6 – Bournemouth International Centre

September 7 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

September 9 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

September 10 – The O2, London

September 12 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

September 15 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

September 16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

September 17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

September 19 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

September 20 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 22 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

September 24 – AO Arena, Manchester

The confirmation of the reunion tour follows a cryptic video posted on the band's Instagram page on Wednesday. The teaser clip showed a Busted videotape being put into a VHS player. The caption read: "23/03/23" along with the hashtag "Busted20".

Thousands of fans responded to the teaser expressing their hopes for an album, tour, or single.

Thankfully fans didn't have to wait long until their hopes were confirmed on Thursday.

