Customers: Are We Being Served?

“The customer is always right” is a phrase associated with Harry Selfridge since the early 1900s. But what does it mean in today’s world? Many of us are all too familiar with calling a company and getting put on hold or struggling to communicate with chatbots online.

So do we expect our customer service experiences to be top notch, or have we become accustomed to a life full of delayed deliveries, long wait times and mis-sold services?Adam Shaw investigates the state of customer service in industries across the UK.

Research released by the Institute of Customer Service suggests that poor customer service is costing UK businesses £11.4bn a month in lost productivity with employees averaging one day a week dealing with problems. But with the length of queue time for calls increasing since the pandemic – as well as consumers giving up on calls – are our complaints going unheard?

On average we're spending 4.8 days a month – that's near 20% of our time as organisations – rectifying complaints… Jo Causon, CEO of Institute of Customer Service

We meet one customer who refused to let their complaint go unheard. When British Airways refused to refund flights to Japan that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only offering vouchers, unhappy customer Jennie took them to court as costs had gone up since she booked the trip. Armed only with an A-Level in law from 19 years ago and research she had done in her local library, Jennie used an obscure law from 1943 to win her case and get a refund.

“It took a while to sink in that I had actually won. This is partly what the small claims court is designed for. your regular citizen to be able to take on, you know, one of these large corporations without having to get legal representation. It had been such a long battle. I was just so happy to win.” Jennie

British Airways told Tonight: “We were the first UK airline to offer customers the unprecedented flexibility to change their plans during the pandemic by providing them with vouchers for future travel. Customers can use these vouchers up until September 2023 to give them as much time as possible to reschedule their trips.”

But it’s not just airlines customers have been having problems with. We visit Sam who has been contacting Scottish Widows for five months after her mother-in-law sadly passed away in October, leaving a substantial amount of money in a savings bond..

I just felt like I was banging my head against the wall. You know, it's causing stress, unnecessary upset, which is in a time when you're upset and emotions are high anyway… I want them to pay out. I want them to apologise for the way they've treated us. Sam

Scottish Widows told Tonight: “We are extremely sorry for the service that Sam received during what was already a difficult time… We should have been clearer when explaining all the necessary information we required at the outset which would have helped avoid further delay and confusion.” They also said they have now settled her claim and that the money is on its way. They’ve apologised to her and are paying an additional sum to acknowledge the time it’s taken.

We'll also take a trip to a restaurant where even consumer journalist Harry Wallop’s top tips might not get you five star customer service. Karen’s Diner is a hospitality franchise that prides itself on a great dining experience with comically poor customer service. We’ll see what happens when the tables are turned and the staff get to take out their frustrations on the customer. Can terrible customer service leave you with a smile on your face?

