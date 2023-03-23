Play Brightcove video

The court heard how injuries suffered by the claimant could not plausibly have been caused by him crashing into Gwyneth Paltrow, as James Lewer reports

Lawyers representing a man, who is suing Oscar winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow for an alleged "reckless" skiing accident, have claimed his injuries could not have been caused by him crashing into her.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, has alleged that in 2016 Ms Paltrow recklessly crashed into him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, leaving him with broken ribs and long-term brain damage.

Ms Paltrow has denied any wrongdoing and insisted that she was further down the beginner's slope, giving her right of way when the incident occurred.

Mr Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000 (£244,000), while she in turn is countersuing for $1 (81p) and attorney fees.

On Wednesday, Dr Wendell Gibby, a radiologist testifying for Mr Sanderson, said brain images suggested the 76-year-old's head trauma was likely caused by a skier crashing into him, supporting his claims that he was hit by Ms Paltrow.

He said the lasting effects on Mr Sanderson's overall health were consistent with the severity of the collision.

The court hearing is set to continue on Thursday with testimony from Mr Sanderson's two daughters.

They are expected to testify about the lasting effects the collision has had on their father, and be questioned about Mr Sanderson mentioning Ms Paltrow's fame and an email alluding to footage, recorded on a Go Pro camera, which has not been found or included in evidence.

Terry Sanderson (left) arrives at court. Credit: AP

Neurologist Richard Boehme and Ms Paltrow herself could also be called to testify on Thursday, in addition to Mr Sanderson's daughters.

Meanwhile, Ms Paltrow's legal team have worked to paint Mr Sanderson as an elderly man whose decline followed a normal course of aging, rather than as a result from crashing into their client.

They have not yet called witnesses of their own to testify, but in opening statements previewed for jurors they plan to call Ms Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, and her two children, Moses and Apple.

The trial is expected to last into next week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know