Harry Kane becomes England's all-time record goalscorer

Harry Kane has become England’s all-time record goalscorer, with a penalty in the European Championship qualifying match against Italy in Naples moving him clear of Wayne Rooney and on to 54.

Kane was handed a chance to not only break the record but also put his penalty miss in the World Cup loss to France behind him when England were awarded a penalty.

A VAR check ruled handball against Giovanni Di Lorenzo as referee Srdjan Jovanonic pointed to the spot after checking his pitchside monitor.

The England skipper stepped up and made no mistake, sending Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to claim an unrivalled 54th England goal.

Scoring his first goal for England against Lithuania on March 27, 2015, Kane went on to become a prolific striker for the Three Lions.

In 2018, Kane claimed the World Cup Golden Boot after England’s run to the semi-final, scoring six goals.

