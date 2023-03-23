Junior doctors in England will strike for four days in April, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

Members of the BMA will down tools from April 11 to April 15, in a 96-hour walkout over pay and conditions.

A message to members on the British Medical Association website said: “We are holding a 96-hour walk out of all junior doctors in England in order to achieve a full pay restoration. This is our second round of action.

“This means you should not attend any shifts starting after 6.59am on 11 April. You can then attend any shifts starting from 7am on the 15 April.”

In a tweet announcing the fresh strike, the body said: “The government is still refusing to make a credible offer – or any offer at all – to resolve our dispute.”

It follows other NHS strikes hitting pause after a renewed pay deal from the government.

