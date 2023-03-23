Prince of Wales to meet Ukrainian refugees in Poland after military base visit

The Prince of Wales is to speak with Ukrainian refugees and pay tribute to the “inspiring humanity” of Polish people who have helped them.

William, on the second day of his surprise trip to Poland, will visit the Hala Koszyki food hall in Warsaw to hear from those who have left Ukraine after Russia’s invasion last year.

The prince is also set to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, echoing the visit of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, who did the same in 1996.

William has said the two-day trip will allow him to personally thank troops and “underline” his support and gratitude for the Polish people who have aided Ukrainian refugees.

Landing in Warsaw on Wednesday, the prince said: “It’s fantastic to be back in Poland.

“Our nations have strong ties. Through our co-operation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened.

“I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership.

“I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes.

“That’s why this afternoon I visited Rzeszow to meet troops based there to hear their stories and recognise their duty.

“I was struck by their passion as well as their shared determination to defend our shared freedoms.”

It came after he thanked British troops roughly an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian border for “defending our freedoms” by “keeping an eye on” the situation in Ukraine.

The Prince of Wales meets soldiers in Rzeszow Credit: Yui Mok/PA

After arriving at the defence military base in the south-eastern Polish city of Rzeszow on Wednesday afternoon, the prince, dressed casually in a black puffer jacket and trousers, was shown a missile launcher.

Speaking to the soldiers, he said: “I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on.

“So, just a big thank you for what you do on a day-to-day basis.”

He added: “You’re doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important, and everyone back home thoroughly supports you.”

The base, made up of a coalition of British, Polish and US troops, is helping to aid support to Ukraine.

It is his first trip to Poland since he visited in 2017 with his wife the Princess of Wales.