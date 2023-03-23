TikTok to be banned on all parliamentary devices 'for cyber security'

TikTok will be blocked from "all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network", Parliament has announced, citing the need for cyber security.

Parliament is blocking TikTok from its devices and networks in the latest ban imposed on the Chinese-owned social media app over security concerns.

The commissions of the House of Commons and House of Lords announced on Thursday they will follow the move taken by the government on official devices.

A spokesman for Parliament said TikTok "will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network".

"Cyber security is a top priority for Parliament, however we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies or incidents," the spokesman added.

Last week, the app was banned on government phones and devices, following advice from cyber security experts.

The move mirrored similar bans imposed in the United States and European Union.

More to follow...

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era