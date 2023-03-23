Who is striking when? All the key walkout dates you need to know

There are a number of strikes planned for the coming weeks and months in ongoing disputes over pay and conditions.

Whilst some major strikes, such as the RMT's rail walkouts, have been called off, a number of rows are yet to be resolved.

Here are all the latest strike dates you need to know about.

Junior doctors

Junior doctors in England are set to strike from April 11 until April 15.

The 96-hour dispute will focus on pay with the BMA union accusing the Health Secretary of failing to make any "credible offer" in terms of an uplift.

Passport workers

Passport Office workers are set to walk out on strike for five weeks during peak holiday travel periods, in an escalation of a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

More than 1,000 staff will walk out between April 3 and May 5 across the whole of the UK.

There are warnings that the strike by members of the the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union could delay passport renewals.

Driving examiners

Driving examiners employed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, is running a rolling programme of strikes over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

The PCS union is running a number of strike days across different parts of the UK.

On March 23, March 24, April 20 and April 21 those in North-west England and Yorkshire and the Humber will strike.

Civil servants across the UK are taking part in strike action Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Those in North-east England and Scotland will strike on March 27, March 28, April 17 and April 18.

On April 24 and April 25, those in East Midlands, West Midlands & Eastern regions will strike.

Strikes on April 27 and April 28 will affect those in London, the South West, South East and Wales.

Other civil service workers

The Public and Commercial Services union has also announced a number of other strikes for its members across different parts of the UK.

British Museum workers will strike from April 6 to April 12 which are expected to affect the museum over the upcoming Easter holidays.

Ofsted employees in their applications, Regulatory and Contact (ARC) team and Inspection Support Centre (ISC) will strike from March 27 to March 29.

Highways workers will also take to the picket line from April 3 to April 7 and DVLA employees will strike on 27 and 29 March.

More details on the PCS strikes are available on the union's website.

Passengers queue for flights at Heathrow Airport Credit: Ben Smith/PA

Heathrow security guards

Security guards at Heathrow Airport are to strike over Easter in a dispute over pay. Unite said more than 1,400 of its members employed by Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL) will take 10 days of strike action from March 31 after voting in favour of walkouts. The strike action involves security guards employed at Terminal Five.

