Bordeaux City Hall door set on fire as France rocked by protests

Play Brightcove video

Protestors burned down the door to Bordeaux's City Hall as national anger grows over Emmanuel Macron's pension age reforms (Credit: Twitter/@CzeKuku2)

More than one million people in France took part in a fresh wave of demonstrations on Thursday against French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Protests were held across a number of major cities, including the capital, Paris, where 119,000 people took part in a march - a record for the city during the protests.

Bordeaux's City Hall wooden door was set on fire and burned to the ground, as a demonstration took hold in the city.

Residents in France are protesting in large numbers against President Macron's Bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Unions have called for new nationwide strikes and protests next week to coincide with King Charles III's planned visit to France.

On Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin moved to assure the royal household that security "poses no problem" and the British monarch will be "welcomed and welcomed well".

The latest demonstrations were held a day after France's president further angered his critics by standing strong on his pension reforms, which his government have forced through parliament without a vote.

"While the [president] tries to turn the page, this social and union movement... confirms the determination of the world of workers and youth to obtain the withdrawal of the reform," the eight unions organising the protests said in a statement.

Some 119,000 people demonstrated in Paris on Thursday. Credit: AP

They called for localised action this weekend and new nationwide strikes on Tuesday, when the King is due to be in Bordeaux.

Across France, strikes brought the country grinding to a near halt on Thursday as protesters blockaded train stations, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, refineries and ports.

Some protestors clashed with police in the French capital, pelting officers with Molotov cocktails, objects and fireworks.

Violence also marred other marches, notably in Nantes, Rennes, Lyon and Lorient, where an administrative building was attacked and the courtyard of a police station set on fire.

Thursday's nationwide protests were the ninth organised by unions since January, when opponents still hoped that parliament would reject President Macron's Bill.

To become law the bill now has to pass a review by France's Constitutional Council.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...