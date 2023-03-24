Gwyneth Paltrow takes to the stand in Utah ski collision trial

Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Callum Watkinson summarises Paltrow's testimony

Gwyneth Paltrow took to the stand on Friday in a trial over a ski crash where a man claims her 'recklessness' left him with broken ribs and brain damage.

The movie star and Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist suing her, are both expected to answer questions about the collision that happened at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016.

Their lawyers are trying to convince the eight-member jury on which skier was positioned downhill and had the right of way.

Ms Paltrow's heavily anticipated testimony comes halfway into the trial and on the final afternoon Mr Sanderson's lawyers could compel her to testify.

The actor-turned-lifestyle influencer has said that Mr Sanderson was responsible for the crash.

She wore a navy skirt and button down blouse and occasionally drank from a glass bottle.

Ms Paltrow began her evidence by describing herself as an “intermediate” skier and was familiar with the rules of skiing.

She said she was aware skiers were required to leave their contact information if involved in a collision but that her ski instructor Eric Christiansen had left hers for her.

She said: “So because I was hit by Mr Sanderson and he was at fault I assume that Eric… who was there at the time, he said I’m going to leave all of your information, because my kids were waiting for me.

“I would not have left the scene without leaving my information and my information was left (by Eric)… subsequently I know that he did. I was not there when it was given."

Ms Paltrow denied that she had been engaging in “risky behaviour” on the day of the collision.

She said: “I was not engaging in any risky behaviour. I would not engage in risky behaviour with or without my children being there. I have always been open and honest with my kids, and they know me very well."

Terry Sanderson arrives at court Credit: Rick Bowmer/AP

Ms Paltrow reiterated multiple times that she had been skied into from behind by Mr Sanderson.

She said: “My daughter was down the hill, my son was to my left, so I was skiing and my eyes were not fixated on my son when Mr Sanderson skied directly into my back

“I was confused at first and I didn’t know exactly what was happening.

“It’s a very strange thing to happen on a ski slope. I froze and I would say I got very upset a couple of seconds later.”

She added: “(I thought) Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?…my mind was going very quickly and trying to ascertain what was happening.”

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, Friday, March 24, 2023. Credit: AP

According to Ms Paltrow’s deposition the pair had come “crashing down together” and their bodies were “almost spooning”.

Ms Paltrow acknowledged that neither her ski instructor nor her children had seen the incident and did not remember fellow skier Craig Ramon being on the scene.

Mr Ramon previously gave evidence at the trial, in which he said he had witnessed the actress “slam” into Mr Sanderson.

“I did not believe his testimony,” Ms Paltrow said.

She said: "He said he was 40 feet away and colour blind I don’t know how he can be positive with what he saw, especially with how much he changed his story.

“If you have two people in ski gear with helmets on and you’re 40 feet away I don’t know how you can discern who is who.”

She added: “Mr Sanderson hit me and that is categorically the truth.”

A member of Mr Sanderson’s legal team attempted to recreate the sequence of events in the court room, with Ms Paltrow giving her directions.

Mr Sanderson, who was also present in the court room, watched the recreation.

Next week, Ms Paltrow's team is expected to call to the stand medical experts, ski instructors and her two children, Moses and Apple.

The defence is seeking damages of a minimum of $300,000 (£244,000), while Ms Paltrow’s counter-claim is for $1 (82p).

The trial, taking place in Park City, Utah, continues.