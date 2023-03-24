The man who inspired the acclaimed film Hotel Rwanda after saving hundreds of his countrymen from genocide is to be freed from jail, the Rwandan government has said.

In 1994, Paul Rusesabagina used his influence as a hotel manager to allow more than 1,200 of the targeted Tutsi community to shelter in his workplace.

Mr Rusesabagina's actions were immortalised in 2004, after Don Cheadle played him on the silver screen.

However, more than 15 years later, he was convicted of terrorism offenses in a widely criticised Rwandan trial.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said on Friday that Mr Rusesabagina's 25-year sentence was commuted by presidential order after a request for clemency. Under Rwandan law, commutation doesn’t “extinguish” the conviction, she added.

Mr Rusesabagina, a 68-year-old US resident and Belgian citizen, is expected to be released on Saturday, she said. 19 others also had their sentences commuted.

“Rwanda notes the constructive role of the US government in creating conditions for dialogue on this issue, as well as the facilitation provided by the state of Qatar,” Ms Makolo said.

Rwandan president Paul Kagame earlier this month said discussions were under way on resolving the issue.

Paul Rusesabagina was awarded the medal of Presidential Freedom for his actions. Credit: AP

The case had been described by the United States and others as unfair. Mr Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 during a visit to Dubai and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial.

In an 2021 interview with ITV News, Mr Rusesabagina's daughter called for Arsenal FC to reject sponsorship money from Rwanda and demand her father be released.

Mr Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of Mr Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Mr Kagame’s government has repeatedly denied targeting dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

In a signed letter to Mr Kagame dated October 14 and posted on the justice ministry’s website, Mr Rusesabagina wrote that “if I am granted a pardon and released, I understand fully that I will spend the remainder of my days in the United States in quiet reflection.

"I can assure you through this letter that I hold no personal or political ambitions otherwise. I will leave questions regarding Rwandan politics behind me.”

During Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, over 800,000 Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed. Mr Rusesabagina received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts in sheltering his fellow countrymen.

He became a public critic of Mr Kagame and left Rwanda in 1996, first living in Belgium and then the US.

Human Rights Watch said he had been “forcibly disappeared” and taken to Rwanda. But the court there ruled he wasn’t kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a chartered flight.

Rwanda’s government asserted that Mr Rusesabagina had been going to Burundi to coordinate with armed groups based there and in Congo.

Mr Rusesabagina was accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. The armed group claimed some responsibility for attacks in 2018 and 2019 in southern Rwanda in which nine Rwandans died.

Mr Rusesabagina testified at trial that he helped to form the armed group to assist refugees but said he never supported violence - and sought to distance himself from its deadly attacks.

Mr Rusesabagina also has said he was gagged and tortured before he was jailed, but Rwandan authorities denied that. His attorney, Felix Rudakemwa, asserted that Mr Rusesabagina’s legal papers were confiscated by prison authorities.

After his sentence, Belgium’s then-foreign minister, Sophie Wilmes, said that “it must be concluded that Mr. Rusesabagina has not been given a fair and equitable trial.”

Last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mr Kagame in Rwanda and discussed the case.

“We still have conviction that the trial wasn’t fair,” Mr Blinken told journalists.

As the news spread on Friday, his family in a statement said that “we are pleased to hear the news about Paul’s release. The family is hopeful to reunite with him soon.”