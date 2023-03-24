Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Downing Street visit sparks protests

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning at Number 10 amid a wave of protests.

As the two leaders met at the door for a handshake, shouts of "shame" in Hebrew could be heard from protesters waving Israeli flags and placards stating their aim of "saving Israeli democracy".

The visit comes as the Israeli premier faces protests over his judicial overhauls that critics say will drag the nation towards autocracy.

Protesters campaigning for Palestinian human rights also protested the visit. An Amnesty International activist wearing a Netanyahu mask carried a sign reading "I love apartheid".

A protester holds a sign reading 'I love apartheid.' Credit: Amnesty International UK

While in the UK, Netanyahu’s office said he expects to focus on “the Iranian issue” with the prime minister, seeking to form “a united international front against Iran in order to stop its nuclear programme”. “The two are also expected to discuss strengthening the strategic ties between Israel and the United Kingdom and increasing security and intelligence co-operation,” a statement said. The Israeli leader will also meet Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss dealing with “global terrorism”, it added.

Demonstrators outside Downing Street Credit: PA

His visit to the UK comes against the backdrop of mass protests in Israel.

After a series of scandals involving wealthy associates, Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies wrongdoing.

His right-wing nationalist coalition has approved legislation that would protect him from being deemed unfit to rule.

Critics say the law is tailor-made to shield the leader from his corruption trial.

Critics also say his government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is dragging the nation towards authoritarianism by upending its system of checks and balances.

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era