On Unscripted, actor and musician Jeremy Swift joins Nina Nannar.The pair talk all things Ted Lasso, as the hit apple TV show returns for season three. Known for playing Leslie Higgins, Swift reflects on his relationship with fame and what it's like to get recognised. He also touches on whether season three may perhaps be the last. We also hear about Swift's musical side and how he is branching out into pop music.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.