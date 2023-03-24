Play Brightcove video

An estimated one million people across France protested on Thursday over pension reforms that raise the retirement age by two years

The King and Queen Consort's visit to France has been postponed as protests over retirement age reforms continue across the country.

The French Presidency and Buckingham Palace confirmed the postponement on Friday morning.

Downing Street later confirmed that France's leader, Emmanuel Macron, had asked the British Government to postpone the trip. The royals were due to visit between Sunday, 26 March and Wednesday, 29 March. It is understood new dates for the visit will be confirmed shortly.

Mr Macron has faced fresh public anger for pushing through a bill raising the pension age to 64 without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.

Tens of thousands of mainly peaceful demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Thursday – the ninth day of nationwide protests.But violence erupted when French police clashed with black-clad, masked groups who targeted at least two fast food restaurants, a supermarket and a bank.

Across France, some 300 demonstrations drew more than a million people and resulted in 450 arrests.

It is understood the logistics of the state visit had been under review for some days and measures were being considered to reduce interactions with the public.

French labour representatives, the CGT union, announced this week that its members at Mobilier National, the institution in charge of providing flags, red carpets and furniture for public buildings, would not help prepare a Sunday reception for the King upon his arrival in Paris.

The trip, which was to be followed by a state visit to Germany, had been in the planning by the UK and host nations for months, and was aimed at strengthening ties between Britain and its European neighbours.

Protesters were hit with tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon on Thursday Credit: AP

Protesters march during a rally in Paris on Thursday. Credit: AP

Uncollected rubbish was set in fire on Paris on Thursday. Refuse workers have also been striking over the retirement age bill. Credit: AP

A spokesperson for the Elysee Palace, the official residency of the French president, said the state visit will be rescheduled "as soon as possible".

The statement read: “In light of yesterday’s announcement of a new national day of action against pension reforms on Tuesday, March 28, in France, the visit of King Charles III, originally scheduled for March 26 to 29 in our country, will be postponed. “This decision was taken by the French and British governments after a telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King this morning, in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions that correspond to our friendly relationship. “This state visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the postponement, and added: "Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found."

Listen to the ITV News Royal Rota podcast