This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson discuss Prince William's surprise visit to Poland in support of British troops, thanking them for "defending our freedoms."Joining us from Poland, Lizzie takes us through William’s journey to Rzeszow, which is just 50 miles from the Poland-Ukraine border. William is now the first member of The Royal Family to visit Poland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

