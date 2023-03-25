Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the devastation in Rolling Fork, western Mississippi

At least 23 people have been killed after powerful tornadoes ripped through the southern US state of Mississippi on Friday.

The death toll could rise higher, officials warned on Saturday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a Twitter post that search and rescue teams from local and state agencies were deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoes.

Four people are missing and dozens are injured, the agency confirmed.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles northeast of Jackson, Mississippi.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork reported destruction as the tornado swept northeast at 70mph without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns including Winona and Amory into the night.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN that his town was essentially wiped out. “My city is gone. But we are resilient and we are going to come back strong,” he said. The National Weather Service issued an alert on Friday night as the storm was hitting: "To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!" “You are in a life-threatening situation,” it warned. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

As the tornado neared the town of Amory one Mississippi meteorologist paused to say a prayer after new radar information came in. “Oh man,” WTVA’s Matt Laubhan said on the live broadcast. “Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen.”

Earlier on Friday, flooding from torrential rainfall in Missouri caused the deaths of two people who were in a car that was swept away by high water.

One other person was missing in another Missouri county hit by flash floods.

According to poweroutage.us, 40,000 customers were without power in Tennessee; 15,000 customers were left without power in Mississippi; and 20,000 were without power in Alabama.

