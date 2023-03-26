The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities have said.

An attorney for Majors said there's evidence that he is “entirely innocent", in a statement released on Sunday. The actor, who starred in the recently released film Creed III, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, is reported to have been involved in a domestic dispute.

Police responded around 11 am Saturday to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea. “The victim informed police she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement.

"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.

"The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.” He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

A representative for Majors has denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

Jonathan Majors (far right) poses with his co-stars Kathryn Newton, and Paul Rudd at the premiere of Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Credit: AP

“He has done nothing wrong," his representative said in an email to AP on Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Meanwhile, the US Army has suspended its TV advertisment campaign featuring Majors.

The Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement Sunday that the US Army is “deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest.”

“While Mr Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the office said in a statement.

After breaking through in 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and last year's release Devotion.

He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry “Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

