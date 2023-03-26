Mississippi: Biden declares emergency after tornado kills 26 and injures dozens

Play Brightcove video

US President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi after the state was devastated by a tornado on Friday.

The tornado killed at least 26 people and has injured dozens more.

Biden's emergency declaration makes federal funding available to the areas hardest hit by the storm. The funding can be spent on temporary housing, home repairs, loans covering uninsured property losses, and other programmes, the White House said.

On Sunday search and recovery crews continued digging through the debris of flattened homes, businesses, and offices after hundreds of people were displaced.

But the National Weather Service warned of a risk of more severe weather on Sunday - including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes - in eastern Louisiana, south central Mississippi and south central Alabama.

Friday's tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating - a rating which sees top wind gusts of between 166 mph and 200 mph - the National Weather Service office said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell was scheduled to visit the state on Sunday to evaluate the destruction.

