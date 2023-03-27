Five planets visible in the sky as they line up near the moon

Five planets are visible in the sky tonight as they line up near the moon.

Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars will line up on Monday night, with some even being visible to the naked eye.

Amateur stargazers will have the greater success if they look towards the western horizon right after sunset on Tuesday, according to NASA astronomer Bill Cooke.

The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. However, Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset.

The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west.

“That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” Cooke said.

Jupiter, Venus and Mars will all be pretty easy to view due to how brightly they shine, Cooke said.

Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky, and Mars will be hanging out near the moon with a reddish glow.

Mercury and Uranus could be trickier to spot, since they will be dimmer, potentially meaning you’ll probably need to grab a pair of binoculars.

If you’re a “planet collector,” it’s a rare chance to spot Uranus, which usually isn't visible, Cooke said.

Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time.

There was a five-planet line-up last summer and there's another one in June, with a slightly different makeup.

This kind of alignment happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective, Cooke said.

