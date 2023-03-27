Play Brightcove video

A heckler has told Rishi Sunak and the home secretary to allow migrants into the country while on a visit to Chelmsford.

The prime minister, accompanied by Suella Braverman, was shouted at by a member of the public who said: "Allow migrants into our country."

She also told the pair to "go away" and said "we don't want you here."

While Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman were walking through the town centre with police officers, the woman followed them and shouted, "Refugees deserve sanctuary in Britain."

Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman were visiting the town in Essex on Monday morning to promote a new action plan on tackling anti-social behaviour, while the controversial Illegal Migration Bill is set to get its next outing in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

The legislation is designed to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, but critics have argued it breaks the UK's human rights obligations under international law.

A rebellion from Tory MPs who want amendments to the bill looks less likely than originally thought, however another group of right-wing MPs have signalled it doesn't go far enough.

They want several changes, with some calling for ministers to take the UK out of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to allow for even tighter border controls.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has recently returned from a trip to Rwanda. Credit: PA

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday morning, policing minister Chris Philp played down suggestions that the Government could make amendments.

Mr Philp said the home secretary is in "listening mode as always" when asked about whether or not Ms Braverman will establish more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers entering the UK.

"My understanding is that the various amendments to strengthen the Bill aren't going to be pushed to a vote today or tomorrow," he said.

"They are being discussed between those people who proposed the amendments and the Government, and the Home Secretary in particular. I know the Home Secretary is keen to make sure this Bill is effective."

