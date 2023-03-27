Humza Yousaf has been named as the next leader of the SNP.

After a five-week contest with more than a dozen hustings, the current Health Secretary will replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's first minister - becoming the first Muslim in the role.

It was a closely fought battle, ending with Mr Yousaf securing 52.1% of the vote.

The SNP's new leader will be formally selected in a Holyrood vote next Tuesday.

Mr Yousaf succeeds Ms Sturgeon, who announced in February she would resign after more than eight years in the job. She was the longest serving First Minister in Scotland's history and the first female to take the job.

It is also widely believed that Mr Yousaf was Ms Sturgeon's favoured successor.

Kate Forbes and Ash Regan also competed for the leadership, in a race that was both heated and often controversial. All three contenders clashed over their personal views, including their stance on the UK government's Gender Recognition Bill and same-sex marriage.

The result was announced at 2pm at the BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, by the SNP's national secretary Lorna Finn. Ms Finn revealed that turnout in the election was 70%.

SNP leadership candidates Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes

Mr Yousaf, behind Ms Sturgeon, is one of the SNP's most high-profile ministers.

He is supportive of his predecessor, even joking over the weekend he will have the former leader on "speed dial" for advice.

The 37-year-old's first ministerial appoint was under Alex Salmond's leadership in 2012, when he was appointed minister for external affairs and international development.

Under Nicola Sturgeon's premiership as first minister, he was promoted to Europe minister and then went on to take over both the transport and justice briefs.

He has been heavily scrutinised for his record in government, especially regarding NHS waiting times.

On the gender recognition bill, the new SNP leader said he would fight in court over the UK government's decision to block it. He has recently appeared to backtrack slightly, indicating he would first need to look at Scottish legal advice before going ahead.

