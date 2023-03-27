Lebanon reverses unpopular decision that split country in two time zones

The clocks went forward on Sunday, but not for everyone.

In Lebanon, people were left bewildered as the government announced on Thursday that daylight saving would be delayed by a month, until April 21 - the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Some institutions had implemented the change, while others refused - creating two time zones in Lebanon.

The policy resulted in mass confusion across the country.

Just 48 hours later, the government U-turned and on Wednesday all the clocks will go forward.

Many people living in the 55-mile-wide-country found themselves juggling work and school schedules set to different times.

Soha Yazbek, a professor at the American University of Beirut, was among many parents struggling with the changes.

“So now I drop my kids to school at 8am but arrive to my work 42km (26 miles) away at 7.30am and then I leave work at 5pm but I arrive home an hour later at 7pm!” Yazbek wrote on Twitter.

Though Lebanese leaders have not addressed the reasons behind the decision, a video leaked to local media shows Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri asking Prime Minister Najib Mikati to postpone daylight saving time to allow Muslims to break their Ramadan fast an hour earlier.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, speaks at the government palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 27, 2023. Credit: AP

Mr Mikati is shown saying he had made a similar proposal but that implementing the change would be difficult as it would cause problems for airline flight schedules. Mr Berri then interjected, asking: “What flights?”

After the announcement, Lebanon’s state airline, Middle East Airlines, said the departure times of all flights scheduled to leave from the Beirut airport between Sunday and April 21 would be advanced by an hour.

The country’s two cellular telephone networks messaged people, asking them to change the settings of their clocks to manual instead of automatic so the time would not change at midnight, although in many cases time advanced anyway.

Many private institutions, including TV stations, schools and businesses, ignored the decision and moved to daylight saving on Sunday as previously scheduled.

While the public sector is meant to be bound by the government’s decision, some refused to comply.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The debate divided religious groups, with many Christian politicians and institutions, including the small nation’s largest church, the Maronite Church, rejecting the move.

The rift led to jokes about “Muslim time” and “Christian time,” while different internet search engines came up with different results early on Sunday morning when queried about the current time in Lebanon.

Some Muslims also objected to the change and pointed out fasting is supposed to begin at dawn and end at sunset regardless of time zone.

Many saw the issue as a distraction from the country’s larger economic and political problems.

Lebanon is in the midst of the worst financial crisis in its modern history.

Three quarters of the population lives in poverty and IMF officials recently warned the country could be headed for hyperinflation if no action is taken.

Lebanon has been without a president since the term of President Michel Aoun ended in late October as the parliament has failed to elect a replacement since.

Have any other countries taken a different approach to daylight saving?

Yes - Greenland decided to put the clocks forward but will not be changing them back ever again.

Unlike most of Europe, Greenlanders will leave their clocks untouched in autumn when daylight saving time ends.

The vast Danish semi-independent territory in the Arctic made the change so it could remain only three hours behind Copenhagen, and most other European countries, instead of four.

Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, voted to stick to daylight saving time year-round on November 24 last year.

Officials said it would give Greenlanders another hour of daylight in the afternoon and more time to do business with Europe and farther afield.

“The shift of time zone marks an exciting new beginning, an equal connection to North America and Europe, and an opportunity to slow down in a fast-paced world,” Visit Greenland, the local government’s tourism office said in a statement.