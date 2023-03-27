Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to back down on his controversial judicial overhaul plan after tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest against the reforms.

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with demonstrators who gathered outside Mr Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem.

The head of Israel’s largest trade union group, meanwhile, says it is launching a general strike in protest over the judiciary plans, a move that could paralyse large parts of Israel's economy.

The decision was made by the Histadrut, which represents more than 700,000 works in numerous sectors, from banks to transportation to health workers, on Monday.

Israeli police evacuate protestors from highway

Earlier, President Isaac Herzog, who is supposed to stand above politics, urged the government to call a halt to the planned legislation, which would protect Mr Netanyahu from being deemed unfit to rule.

Amid the protests, Mr Netanyahu had reportedly spent the night in consultations, and, according to Israel's Channel 12 TV, will announce a halt to the overhaul plans at around 10:30am.

After a series of scandals involving wealthy associates, Mr Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies wrongdoing.

Critics say the law is tailor-made to shield the leader from his corruption trial and his government is dragging the nation towards authoritarianism by upending its system of checks and balances.

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway. Credit: AP

A lawyer representing Mr Netanyahu in his corruption trial threatened to quit if the overhaul was not halted, according to local media reports.

On Sunday, the Israeli leader sacked Yoav Gallant as defence minister after he warned the overhaul plans risked "a clear, immediate and tangible threat to the security of the state" and called for them to be suspended.

This led to mass protests and sparked growing discontent within the military.

The protesters say they are fighting for the very soul of the nation, seeing the overhaul as a direct challenge to Israel’s democratic ideals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in March. Credit: AP

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets over the past three months to demonstrate against the plan in the largest demonstrations in the country’s 75-year history.

In recent weeks, discontent has surged from within Israel’s army - the most popular and respected institution among Israel’s Jewish majority.

A growing number of Israeli reservists, including fighter pilots, have threatened to withdraw from voluntary duty if the laws are passed.

But the government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, has labelled protestors as anarchists out to topple a democratically-elected leadership.

