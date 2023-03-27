Play Brightcove video

Three sisters are celebrating their second birthday after being crowned the world’s most premature triplets, as Martin Stew reports.

Words by Emily Pringle.

Rubi-Rose, Payton-Jane and Porscha-Mae Hopkins, three triplets from Bristol, have become double Guinness World Record holders at just two years old.

The triplets were born at the gestational age of just 22 weeks and five days, making them the world’s most premature triplets to have survived into toddlers.

Breaking a second world record, the triplets were born at a combined weight of just 1.28kg, have also broken the record for being the lightest triplets to have ever been born. The lightest, Payton-Jane, was just 402g - only slightly heavier than a can of Coke.

“They were smaller than a bag of sugar, they were tiny,” said the triplet’s dad Jason Hopkins. Michaela White, the girls’ mum agreed: “They were so skinny... you could literally see everything”.

The tiny triplets were smaller than a bag of sugar when they were born. Credit: The Hopkins family

Now at two years old, Jason told ITV News: “For three children that have gone through so much, they’re the happiest kids around.

“Very rewarding things happen every day. When you’ve been told they’re not going to walk, or they’re not going to talk, or not going to roll, things like that make all the difference."

Michaela and Jason found out they were pregnant with the girls at 19 weeks during an ultrasound, and just three weeks later, the girls were born 121 days early.

“It was definitely a shock to the system... finding out you were pregnant with triplets, let alone giving birth three weeks later,” mum Michaela told ITV News.

Immediately after the girls were born, doctors at Southmead Hospital in Bristol needed to know if they could breathe independently, before medical staff would have intervened to provide oxygen. Against all odds, all three girls passed the test.

For The Hopkins family, the girls' fight was far from over, and the next 72 hours were critical.

Specialists at the Bristol hospital cancelled weekend plans to come in and give the girls the best possible chance of survival. Faith Emery, the girls’ neo-natal consultant at Southmead Hospital, said: “Without being born in a canter that can offer intensive care, babies at this gestation can’t survive."

Over the next three days, all three babies continued fighting despite bouts of sepsis, jaundice and respiratory difficulties. Porscha-Mae, the second smallest of the triplets, even survived a brain bleed.

Shortly after birth, MRI scans revealed that Porscha-Mae and Payton-Jane showed signs of cerebral palsy, which was later confirmed.

The triplets remained in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for several months and Porscha-Mae spent 336 days in hospital, with Rubi-Rose and Payton-Jane both being released slightly earlier.

Michaela and Jason Hopkins in hospital with their triplets. Credit: The Hopkins family

The girls’ parents say that the first year of their lives was very stressful.

After the girls’ birth, Jason suffered with post natal depression and later developed PTSD, after having to resuscitate Payton-Jane at home after she stopped breathing - something which the couple are supporting each other through.

Two years on, despite both Porscha-Mae and Payton-Jane being unable to sit or stand without assistance and unable to eat in the traditional sense, all three girls are now happy toddlers, keeping their parents and two other older siblings busy.

Rubi-Rose, who was born first and has a unique genetic make up to her sisters, is able to walk, crawl and walk independently.

Speaking about how grateful the Hopkins family are to the NHS staff that supported them, Jason said: “Because they were born earlier than viability, technically the hospital could have just turned around and said there’s nothing we can do, without Southmead and without faith and the nurses, I don’t think the girls would have the life they have now, not at all”.

“We’re so proud to be part of the journey”, explains Dr Emery, “To watch with Michaela and Jay as they grow up and watch all the things that the girls achieve."

The family have no way of knowing what will happen in the future with their daughters’ health, but are excited to watch the girls continue to grow up.

