Three children and female shooter dead in Nashville school attack

A woman who shot and killed three children at a private Christian school in Nashville has died after an engagement with police officers.

All three children had gunshot wounds from the shooting at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from ages four to 11.

Police said the shooter appeared to be in her teens and was armed with two assault-type rifles and a pistol.

The killings come as communities around the US are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year and an incident where a young child shot his teacher in Virginia.

The Nashville victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, according to Craig Boerner, a spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School. Credit: AP

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was wounded in the attack.

Other students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.

The shooter died after being "engaged by" officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers walk outside of Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville. Credit: AP

The fire department said it responded to an "active aggressor" but did not give any specifics.

Police officers with rifles, heavy vests and helmets could be seen walking through the school parking lot and around the grassy perimeter of the building Monday morning.

Jozen Reodica heard the police sirens and fire trucks blaring from outside her office building nearby. As her building was placed under lockdown, she took out her phone and recorded the chaos.

"I thought I would just see this on TV," she said. "And right now, it’s real."

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

The school is located in the affluent Green Hill neighbourhood of Nashville.

