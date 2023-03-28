Campaigners demand Bill to ban 'conversion therapy' by end of April

Campaigners have written to the prime minister, demanding that a law to ban conversion therapy is published by the end of April.

In their letter to Rishi Sunak, a coalition of groups opposing the practice say they are "perplexed by continued delays", and accuse the government of being "reluctant to protect some of the most vulnerable members of society from this abuse".

It's been almost five years since then prime minister Theresa May promised to end so-called conversion therapy, which attempts to change someone's sexuality or gender identity.

ITV News has repeatedly exposed the practise, which can include one-to-one 'therapy', intensive prayer and attempted exorcisms.

Since then, every successive government has promised to enact a ban, but none have been forthcoming.

Earlier this year, ministers pledged to publish a draft bill, which would finally outline their plans. However, it has yet to appear.

Signatories to the letter include the LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley, and Jayne Ozanne, a former equalities advisor to the government.

They tell the prime minister that the "delays only serve to embolden perpetrators and result in ongoing harm to many LGBT+ people".

Following parliamentary debate about the promised draft bill, they want final legislation to be included in the King's Speech in November.

