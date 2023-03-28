Play Brightcove video

Police release footage of the moment a former pupil stormed their school in Nashville, Tennessee, killing six people

The suspect who killed three children and three adults at a Christian primary school in the US was a former pupil who had a plot to murder, police say.

Audrey Hale, 28, fired bullets through the school doors to break in and had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points.

Hale had also conducted surveillance of the building, located in the affluent Green Hills neighbourhood in Nashville, Tennessee, before carrying out the massacre, according to police.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not say exactly what drove the suspect to open fire Monday morning at The Covenant School before being killed by police.

But he said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe the suspect had “some resentment for having to go to that school.”

Mr Drake also gave chilling examples of the suspect's elaborate planning for the targeted attack, the latest in a series of mass shootings in schools across the US.

He told reporters: "We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident.

“We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

The victims included three nine-year-old children, the Covenant Presbyterian Church school’s head teacher, a substitute teacher and a caretaker.

Monday's incident was the 131st mass shooting in the US in 2023 - where four or more people had been injured or killed, not including the attacker - according to Gun Violence Archive.

A police chaplain stands by as children from The Covenant School, Nashville, arrive at a church to take refuge after shooting. Credit: AP

Panicked parents rushed to the school to see if their children were safe and tearfully hugged their kids, while a stunned community held vigils for the victims.

Rachel Dibble, who was at a nearby church where children were taken to be reunited with their parents, described the scene as everyone being in “complete shock.”

“People were involuntarily trembling,” she said. “The children… started their morning in their cute little uniforms... now their whole lives changed today.”

For hours, police identified the suspect as a 28-year-old woman and eventually identified the person as Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

At a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said that Hale was transgender, but a police spokesperson declined to elaborate on how Hale currently identified.

Authorities said Hale was armed with two “assault-style” weapons as well as a handgun.

At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area, according to the chief. Police said a search of Hale’s home turned up a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and other unspecified evidence.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all nine years old, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, head of the school, Katherine Koonce, 60 and caretaker Mike Hill, 61.

Children hold hands as they are taken to a safe site at the Woodmont Baptist Church. Credit: AP

The school has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

“Our community is heartbroken,” a statement from the school said. “We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church.

"We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing.”

Before the violence in Nashville, there had been seven mass killings at K-12 schools - the US equivalent to primary schools - since 2006 in which four or more people were killed within a 24-hour period.

That's according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

In all of them, the suspects were male.

The database does not include school shootings in which fewer than four people were killed, which have become far more common in recent years. Just last week alone, for example, school shootings happened in Denver and the Dallas-area within two days of each other.

Monday’s tragedy unfolded over roughly 14 minutes. Police received the initial call about an active shooting at 10.13am.

Officers were clearing the first story of the school when they heard gunshots coming from the second level, spokesman Don Aaron said. Police later said the suspect fired at arriving officers from a second-story window and had come armed with significant ammunition.

Officer's Michael Collazo and Rex Englebert, from a five-member team opened fire in response, killing the suspect at 10.27am, Mr Aaron said.

Officer Michael Collazo (L) and Officer Rex Englebert (R) shot and killed the suspect 15 minutes after the attack was reported. Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Late on Monday night, police released around two minutes of edited CCTV showing the suspect’s car driving to the school from multiple angles, including one in which children can be seen playing on swings in the background.

Next, an interior view shows glass doors to the school being shot out and the suspect ducking through the wreckage.

More footage from inside shows the suspect walking through a school corridor holding a gun with a long barrel and into a room labelled “church office,” then coming back out.

In the final part of the footage, the suspect walks down another long corridor with the gun drawn. The suspect is not seen interacting with anyone else on the video, which has no sound.

Mr Aaron said there were no police officers present or assigned to the school at the time of the shooting because it is a church-run school.

Children hold hands as they are taken to safety after a shooting at their school. Credit: AP

President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House on Monday, called the shooting a “family’s worst nightmare” and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.

A reeling city mourned during multiple vigils Monday evening.

At Belmont United Methodist Church, teary sniffling filled the background as vigil attendees sang, knelt in prayer and lit candles.

“We need to step back. We need to breathe. We need to grieve,” said Paul Purdue, the church’s senior pastor. “We need to remember. We need to make space for others who are grieving. We need to hear the cries of our neighbours.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know