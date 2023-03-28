MPs have approved moves to allow pubs, clubs and bars to stay open into the early hours over King Charles III's Coronation weekend.

Venues across England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time.

The extended licensing hours will apply from 11pm on Friday May 5, Saturday May 6, and Sunday May 7.

The UK government has announced that Monday May 8 will be an official, extra bank holiday to mark the King's coronation

The House of Commons supported the regulations without the need for a formal vote.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this month said of the change: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration.

“That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

“Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

