Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer announces plans in the House of Commons to get thousands of Afghan refugees out of hotels, which is costing the taxpayer £1.2million a day

Thousands of Afghan refugees will be given a minimum of three months' notice to move out of hotels and into alternative accommodation, under plans detailed by the veterans minister.

Johnny Mercer made the announcement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, claiming it is "unacceptable and unsustainable" for thousands to still be living in hotels.

Mr Mercer confirmed refugees will either be offered a property or help to find one. If they fail to accept an offer of housing, they will be left to find something independently.

The government has committed an extra £35 million to the scheme.

The Refugee Council said it is "deeply concerned", fearing some evacuees face homelessness and being left "destitute on the streets of Britain". Worries have also been expressed about the lack of housing stock across the country.

Currently, around 8,000 people - including children - are living in hotels or serviced accommodation, costing the taxpayer £1.2million a day.

ITV News has followed many of their journeys, revealing last year that Home Office bureaucracy and "disorganisation" was blamed for ongoing delays in the rehoming programme.

The thousands of evacuees, many vulnerable and living with significant trauma, fled Afghanistan in the summer of 2021 when the Taliban returned to power.

'Bridging hotels are not, and were never designed to be, a permanent solution'

The government said on Tuesday the plans aim to end the reliance on UK hotels and serviced accommodation, giving Afghan refugees the chance to build a future here.

But if they fail to respond to an offer of accommodation, they will be given an eviction notice and no other offer.

Mr Mercer said in the Commons that the government expects "families to help themselves" and, where an offer isn't made, support will be given to help refugees find somewhere to live.

"This is not how those who were promised a warm welcome in the UK should be treated," said Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council.

"Hotels are not the right place for refugees to live but the fact that thousands of Afghans have been left in them for months on end is a consequence of government mismanagement and a failure to work successfully in partnership with local councils and other agencies to find suitable housing.

"To expect councils to suddenly move them out of hotels by putting pressure of Afghan families risks causing great misery and anxiety for those who have already experienced trauma and upheaval."

There has been heavy criticism of the government's handling of refugees who came from Afghanistan in 2021.

The Home Office promised to take up to 20,000 refugees and rehouse them all within five years, labelling it "one of the most generous" resettlement schemes in UK history.

However, a number of refugees who have already been offered places to live outside of their temporary accommodation say the home secretary has failed in her commitment.

In a High Court battle, lawyers claimed some are being offered places hundreds of miles across England, causing further disruption and upheaval when they have started to establish roots since arriving more than a year ago.

The prime minister's official spokesman said on Tuesday morning: "We've made a large commitment to them to support them in the UK to make a new life here and this will be the next stage of that.

"We do think it is right to help them into settled accommodation. There will be a significant package of support that sits behind them to both help them to find accommodation and to help them fully integrate into their new community."

