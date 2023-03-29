Asylum seekers will be housed in disused military bases, ferries and barges under plans to cut the £6million a day the government says it spends on hotel accommodation.

Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick will announce on Wednesday that people who arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats will be housed at locations including RAF Wethersfield and RAF Scampton.

The plans are likely to be controversial, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly having already criticised suggestions a base in his Essex constituency would be used.

Sources also downplayed the likelihood of barges and ferries being used imminently, saying none had been purchased yet.

Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh has previously denounced the use of Scampton, the former home of the Dambusters, which sits in his Lincolnshire constituency.

A government source said there is a “direction of travel” towards using ferries and barges as well but said “nothing has been bought”.

“There are no barges or ferries,” the source said, following reports in multiple newspapers.

Speaking to ITV News ahead of the announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said "nothing's off the table" when it comes to the use of barges and that the government is looking at "cheaper but humane forms of accommodation" to save taxpayer money.

Mr Raab said they are "looking at all options, from barges to ex military barracks and anything inbetween".

'One pull factor is people thinking if they come here illegally they'll be housed in a hotel', says Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak told his cabinet on Tuesday the cost of using hotels and the pressure it puts on local areas meant it was no longer sustainable.

The prime minister later told MPs that children cannot be exempted from plans to detain people who cross the Channel in small boats, to prevent the creation of a “pull factor”.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee, he also downplayed suggestions that flights under the government’s stalled Rwanda policy - to send migrants to the African nation - would begin this summer.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has raised concerns over the possible use of an RAF base in his constituency. Credit: PA

Mr Cleverly was quick to criticise the housing plans after reports first surfaced that RAF Wethersfield, near Braintree, could be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

“I highlighted the remote nature of the site, the limited transport infrastructure and narrow road network and that these factors would mean the site wasn’t appropriate for asylum accommodation,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sir Edward, the MP for Gainsborough, raised concerns about the use of Scampton, after a deal was struck to use it as part of a £300 million regeneration project for the area.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answering questions in front of the Liaison Select Committee at the House of Commons. Credit: House of Commons

A government spokesperson said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.

“We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.

“The government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process.”

