The first portrait of King Charles III has been released with a special bracelet gifted to him earlier this year on his wrist.

Artist Alastair Barford had two weeks to complete the artwork and said he hoped his new painting captured The King's "warmth and sensitivity".

A bracelet, which was presented to him in February by an Amazon indigenous leader, Domingo Peas, was included on Charles's wrist to give the painting "context and authenticity".

It was included as a symbol of Charles’s advocacy on climate change and sustainability.

Domingo Peas gifting Charles the bracelet. Credit: PA

Mr Barford, a former Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST) scholar, said: “It was a terrifying honour.

"It’s a great responsibility to create a portrait of someone who means so much to so many people.

"If you are painting someone you know, you bring to the portrait certain preconceptions. While I don’t know The King, he has been an enduring presence in all our lives.

"So reconciling this ‘Idea of The King' with the reference material I had gathered was a challenge.”

King Charles III painted by Alastair Barford in the first portrait released since the change in monarch. Credit: Alastair Barford / Illustrated News London

Instead of The King sitting for the portrait, Mr Barford was able to sketch him while at work at a Buckingham Palace reception in February held in support of global biodiversity.

Mr Barford said: “I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy which came across in his interactions with the people he met.

"It was important that I captured a sympathetic expression.”

The portrait of Charles was commissioned Illustrated London News and will feature in the special Coronation edition, which goes on sale in retailers and newsstands on 30 March.

Lisa Barnard, Chief Executive of Illustrated London News, commented: “Illustrated London News has had a long tradition, dating back to 1842, of commissioning royal portraits for Coronation and Jubilee editions.

"So we wished to create a new portrait of King Charles III for our special Illustrated Coronation Edition.

"It is the first painting of The King where the artist has been able to observe the Monarch first hand.

"It’s extraordinary that Alastair Barford achieved this result in just a fortnight.

"He is phenomenally talented, and so modest. He worked around the clock to get the best result and finesse it. We are grateful for the Palace’s support in making this happen.

The Illustrated Coronation Edition is published by Illustrated London News. Credit: Alastair Barford/Illustrated London News

"Creating this portrait is fitting with His Majesty The King’s support of artistic talent and craftmanship.

"Alastair Barford was ILN’s first choice as artist because of the dazzling talent he demonstrated with his portrait of Her Majesty The Queen and his connection with QEST.

"These are now two companion portraits of Queen and King, and mother and son.”

