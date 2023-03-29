King welcomed to Germany with military rendition of National Anthem

Play Brightcove video

A military band plays God Save The King as Charles and Camilla watch on

Charles and Camilla have been formally welcomed to Germany by a military band playing God Save The King.

Marking their first state visit as King and Queen Consort, the pair visited Berlin's Brandenburg Gate – a national symbol of peace and unity – with Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender.

The foursome posed for waiting photographers with the famous landmark in the background before the national anthems of the UK and Germany were played.

King Charles III and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plant a tree after attending a Green Energy in Berlin. Credit: PA

The King inspected a guard of honour, accompanied by the president, before Charles, Camilla, the German statesman and his wife went on a brief walkabout, meeting people waiting behind nearby crash barriers.

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla said in a joint statement, released on their official Twitter account, it was a “great joy” to be able to develop the “longstanding friendship between our two nations”.

The couple had been greeted by a 21-gun salute and a fly-past by two fighter jets after they first landed in Germany.

As a mark of respect two Typhoon jets escorted the plane carrying the King and Queen Consort, their entourage and a large number of media for a period as it approached Berlin-Brandenburg Government Airport.

A military band performed a ceremonial welcome. Credit: PA

The trip has been overshadowed by the postponement of the French leg of the European tour, which was shelved by President Emmanuel Macron last Friday after violent nationwide protests against the French leader’s retirement age reforms.

The decision was made amid reports the King may have been targeted during further demonstrations planned by protesters to coincide with the visit.

Waiting at the bottom of Voyager’s steps to welcome the monarch and his wife was a line of dignitaries including the British Ambassador to Germany, Jill Gallard, and the State Secretary Dorte Dinger.

A guard of honour lined the red carpet walked by the couple who made their way to a waiting motorcade which took them to the German capital.

Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate will be the backdrop for Charles and Camilla’s official welcome to Germany, the first time the location has been used to welcome any visiting head of state.

In the evening, a state banquet will be staged in the King’s honour by President Steinmeier and reports claim some of Charles’ German cousins have been invited.

Among a string of Charles’ German relatives is Prince Donatus of Hesse who dined with the late Queen when she visited Frankfurt during a 2015 state visit with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple will return to England from Germany after three days.