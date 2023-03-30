At least 31 dead after Philippines ferry carrying 250 people catches fire

At least 31 people drowned or died after a passenger ferry carrying around 250 people caught fire in the southern Philippines, a provincial governor said.

Many of those rescued had jumped off the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, Governor Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan said.

The search and rescue effort was continuing on Thursday for at least seven missing passengers.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel search for survivors from the fire on MV Lady Mary Joy. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

The burned ferry was towed to Basilan’s shoreline, where coast guard personnel and other authorities later discovered 18 more bodies in a budget section of the passenger cabin, Mr Hataman said.

“These victims perished onboard due to the fire,” the governor added, as he confirmed that an investigation was underway.

The Philippines has a poor record for maritime safety, with many ageing ship still in use and vessels often overcrowded with passengers.

Last May, at least seven people were killed after a fire in a high-speed ferry carrying 134 people.

