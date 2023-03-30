King Charles becomes first British monarch to address German parliament

The King has become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.

Charles delivered a speech celebrating the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.

The high profile trip, which is the monarch's inaugural foreign trip since becoming king, is aimed at bolstering ties between the European power.

The King began his speech by thanking Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for inviting him.

As he addressed the crowd, Charles spoke mostly in German, with some passages in English.

"It means a great deal to both my wife and myself that we have been invited to Germany on my first overseas tour as Sovereign, and it is a particular honour to be here with you where I wish to renew the pledge of friendship between our nations," he said.

"Today, it gives me particular pride to be with you once again, now as King, and to renew the special bond of friendship between our countries.

"This friendship meant so much to my beloved Mother, the late Queen, who often spoke of the fifteen official visits she made to Germany, including her five State Visits."

Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived in Berlin on Wednesday to crowds of well-wishers.

President Steinmeier greeted the couple at the capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate and they later attended a banquet in their honour at the presidential palace.

Charles and Camilla (centre) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) and his wife Elke Buedenbender at the Bellevue Palace. Credit: AP

