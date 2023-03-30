Donald Trump has been indicted over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment marks an extraordinary turn in American history, making Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge.

It's one of several investigations that have intensified as Trump mounts his third presidential run.

He has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically-motivated "witch hunt" to damage his campaign.

Regardless, a Manhattan grand jury, which has been hearing evidence in secret for weeks, voted to indict him, on Thursday.

Trump has been calling on his supporters to protest what he called the "corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office".

His son, Eric Trump, tweeted following news of the indicment: "This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year."

As president, Trump faced legal scrutiny for two years while the Justice Department investigated his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia.

Although special counsel Robert Mueller never found direct evidence of collusion, his final report did lay out evidence for obstruction.

He noted that, because of a department opinion that bars indicting a sitting president, he could not recommend Trump be criminally charged, even in secret.

Since Trump left office, the investigations have circled ever closer.

In the weeks leading up to the indictment, Trump railed about the investigation on social media and urged supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter security around the Manhattan criminal courthouse.Trump faces other potential legal perils as he seeks to reassert control of the Republican Party and stave off former allies who are seeking or are likely to oppose him for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The indictment relates to 'hush money' paid to former adult film star Stormy Daniels (pictured), over an alleged affair she had with Trump. Credit: AP

Why has Donald Trump been indicted?

Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels US $130,000 (£105,000) to keep her silent about what she claims was a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier after they met at a celebrity golf tournament.

Cohen was then reimbursed by Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, which also rewarded the lawyer with bonuses and extra payments logged internally as legal expenses. Over several months, Cohen said, the company paid him $420,000 (£33,900).

Earlier in 2016, Cohen had also arranged for the publisher of the tabloid the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 (£121,000) to spike her story of a Trump affair in a controversial practice known as “catch-and-kill.”

The payments to the women were intended to buy secrecy, but they backfired almost immediately as details of the arrangements leaked to the news media.

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen. Credit: AP

Federal prosecutors in New York ultimately charged Cohen in 2018 with violating federal campaign finance laws, arguing that the payments amounted to impermissible help to Trump’s presidential campaign. Cohen pleaded guilty to those charges and unrelated tax evasion counts and served time in federal prison.

Trump was implicated in court filings as having knowledge of the arrangements, but U.S. prosecutors at the time balked at bringing charges against him. The Justice Department has a longtime policy that it is likely unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting president in federal court.

The charges against Trump are being brought by Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg. His predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr, had taken up the investigation back in 2019. While that probe initially focused on the hush money payments, Vance’s prosecutors moved on to other matters, including an examination of Trump’s business dealings and tax strategies.

Vance ultimately charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax fraud related to fringe benefits paid to some of the company’s top executives.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Credit: AP

After the Trump Organization was convicted on the tax fraud charges in December, Bragg renewed focus on the hush money case, and convened a new grand jury.

Cohen became a key witness, meeting with prosecutors nearly two-dozen times, turning over emails, recordings and other evidence and testifying before the grand jury.

Trump has long decried the Manhattan investigation as “the greatest witch hunt in history.” He has also lashed out at Bragg, calling the prosecutor, who is black, racist against white people.

