Two US army Blackhawk helicopters crash on training mission in Kentucky

Two US army Blackhawk helicopters have crashed during a routine training mission over Kentucky, the US military has said.

The status of the crew members was unknown, the US Army’s Fort Campbell added in a statement, with the crash currently under investigation.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10pm on Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to the statement.

“The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” it read.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter that “fatalities are expected", adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

