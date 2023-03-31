Play Brightcove video

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports from Hamburg as King Charles and Camilla remember World War Two victims in Germany's second largest city.

King Charles III and The Queen Consort sped into Hamburg on a high-speed train for the third day of their state visit to Germany, on Friday.

The pair originally planned to visit France first, but after violent protests erupted in the country, both governments decided to postpone that part of the trip.

Their new itinerary put the focus on Germany, where Charles has family roots.

This morning Charles laid a wreath at the remains of St. Nikolai Memorial to commemorate more than 30,000 people, mostly German civilians, who were killed in Operation Gomorrah, the Allied bombing of Hamburg in July 1943.

King Charles III and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (front) lay a wreath of flowers at St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg, Friday, Credit: AP

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier took the royal couple to Hamburg's Rathaus - the town hall - where they met dignitaries and waved to crowds who were waiting in the rain for a glimpse of The King. Later they are to visit a memorial to the Kindertransport, or children’s transport, a scheme which helped more than 10,000 Jewish children flee to the UK from Nazi Germany 85 years ago.

A boat trip and a farewell reception with music from a Beatles cover band and a sea shanty group, will round off the King's stay in Hamburg.

The couple's visit started on Wednesday, when they landed in Berlin for Charles' first foreign trip as monarch.

King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort at Hamburg town hall on Friday. Credit: AP

Why the King and Queen's historic visit to Germany matters to Britain

President Steinmeier greeted them at the Brandenburg Gate with full military honours and later hosted a banquet.

On Thursday, Charles became the first monarch to address the German parliament, telling assembled politicians that "together we must strive for the security, prosperity and well-being that our people deserve.”

He then met with Ukrainian refugees and a German-British military unit, before visiting an organic farm where he tried his hand at making cheese.

Charles' trip is part of a push by the British government to mend frayed ties with Europe after Brexit.

Listen to the ITV News Royal Rota podcast