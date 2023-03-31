The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is under pressure after a criminal investigation into allegations of potentially unsafe meat falsely labelled as British made its way onto supermarket shelves.

MPs accused the FSA of being "hoodwinked" by the supplier and has been asked to investigate how the pork led to being labelled as British despite in being produced in South America and Europe.

First reported by Farmers Weekly, which claimed the supplier sold mislabelled and sometimes rotten pork until at least 2020.

It is believed the meat from the supplier, who is not being named for legal reasons, could have ended up in ready meals, quiches and sandwiches.

It also could have been served in schools and hospitals.

The meat could have also made its way into school lunches. Credit: PA

Farmers Weekly also claimed e-coli and listeria paperwork was falsified by the supplier.

Andrew Quinn, deputy head of the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), has said: "The FSA’s National Food Crime Unit is carrying out a criminal investigation into how one supplier allegedly provided products labelled as British when they were in fact sourced from South America and Europe.

"The initial retailer was notified at the same time the NFCU acted against the food business suspected of the fraud.

"We are looking into all new lines of inquiry with our partner organisations, including any potential food hygiene breaches, and acting where necessary to protect public health.

"At a time when cost pressures and other challenges mean the risks of food fraud might be increasing, it is vital that everyone involved in the food chain works to ensure that food is safe and what it says it is."

Therese Coffey said she may bring the FSA into her department. Credit: PA

The report has put the FSA at risk of being directly taken over by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Conservative Sir Robert Goodwill, chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he was “appalled” to read Farmers Weekly’s report

Speaking in the Commons he said: “The Foods Standards Agency in the report, it’s quite clear they have been misled and hoodwinked by these operators."

He then asked if FSA, which is a non-ministerial government body, should be brought under Defra's control.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said she would consider bringing the FSA under the control of her department.

Environment minister Mark Spencer, whose brief includes responsibility for food, farming and fisheries, said: "It’s a very important issue. We’ve not made a statement today because there is an ongoing criminal investigation.

"I don’t want to jeopardise that criminal investigation because these are very serious allegations."

