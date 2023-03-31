More than 50 years after an orca known as Lolita was captured for public display, plans are in place to return her from the Miami Seaquarium to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest.

Lolita, also known as Tokitae, could be released near to where a nearly century-old endangered killer whale - believed to be her mother - still swims.

An unlikely coalition involving the theme park's owner, an animal rights group, and an NFL owner-philanthropist announced the agreement during a news conference on Thursday.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said: “I'm excited to be a part of Lolita's journey to freedom. I know Lolita wants to get to free waters.”

Lolita was around four years old when she was captured in Puget Sound in 1970 and spent decades performing for paying crowds before falling ill.

Last year the Miami Seaquarium announced it would no longer stage shows with her, under an agreement with federal regulators.

Lolita is now 57 years old and weighs around 5,000 pounds (2,267kg).

The orca believed to be her mother, called Ocean Sun, continues to swim free with other members of their clan - known as L pod - and is estimated to be more than 90 years old.

This has given advocates of Lolita's release optimism that she could still possibly have a long life in the wild.

Raynell Morris, an elder of the Lummi Indian Tribe in Washington, who also serves on the board of Friends of Toki, said: “She was four when she was taken, so she was learning to hunt.

"She knows her family song. She'll remember, but it will take time.”

Lolita currently lives in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet (24 meters by 11 meters) and is 20 feet (6 meters) deep.

The release agreement is between Mr Irsay, Eduardo Albor, who heads The Dolphin Company which owns the Seaquarium, and the Florida non-profit Friends of Toki, co-founded by environmentalist Pritam Singh.

The plan to move the animal, which still needs government approval, could be 18 to 24 months away and the cost could reach $20 million (around £16,159,800).

Lolita would be transported by plane to an ocean sanctuary in the waters between Washington and Canada, where she will initially swim inside a large net while trainers and veterinarians teach her how to catch fish.

She will also have to build up her muscles, as orcas typically swim about 100 miles (160km) per day.

The Dolphin Company took ownership of the Seaquarium in 2021 and it operates some 27 other parks and habitats in Mexico, Argentina, the Caribbean and Italy.

Mr Albor said on Thursday that back when his company was acquiring the Seaquarium, he and his daughter had visited as tourists.

He said his daughter became upset while watching Lolita's show, even as many other in the crowd were 'squealing' in delight.

His daughter told him “this place is too small for Lolita” and made him promise to help the orca if his company bought the park.

“It has always been our commitment at The Dolphin Company that we place the highest priority on the well-being of the animals above all else,” Mr Albor said.

“Finding a better future for Lolita is one of the reasons that motivated us to acquire the Miami Seaquarium.”

Activists often protest along the road that runs by the Seaquarium in Miami, which they've referred to as an “abusement park.”

Animal rights group PETA said it doesn't want Lolita to suffer the same fate as her partner, Hugo, who died in 1980 from a brain aneurysm after ramming his head repeatedly into the tank's walls.

