Paul O'Grady's husband shares last photo the couple took together

Paul O'Grady's husband has shared the last photo the couple took together, showing both of them smiling on a boat.

Andre Portasio wrote on Instagram: "Browsing for a picture I found the last picture we ever took together. Unbeknownst to us back in January this would be our last ever holiday together."

He said he hoped to write to everyone individually for all of their "posts, messages, phone calls, emails, cards and flowers of support."

"I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!" He added.O'Grady met the former professional ballet dancer in 2006 and they married in 2017.

The TV presenter, radio host and comedian died "unexpectedly but peacefully" in his sleep at the age of 67 on Tuesday.

Announcing O'Grady's death on Wednesday morning, Portasio said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Tributes for O'Grady have poured in from across the country, with Elton John and the Queen Consort among those sharing their condolences.

