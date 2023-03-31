Donald Trump has been indicted over alleged hush-money payments made on his behalf to the former adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment itself remains sealed for now in the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president.

Prosecutors said they were working to coordinate Mr Trump’s surrender, which could happen early next week, but they did not say whether they intended to seek prison time in the event of a conviction.

So what happens now that Donald Trump has been indicted?

What is an indictment?

An indictment is a formal written accusation that a person has committed a crime. These often involve felony charges - crimes punishable by a prison term of one year or more.

The indictment, the result of a secret vote by a grand jury, a group of citizens who decide if there is enough evidence to charge a person with a crime, is used to inform an accused person about the charges that have been brought against them.

If defendants are notified of an indictment or an impending arrest, they often arrange to turn themselves in.

This can help smooth the process and strengthen arguments for bail by showing that they aren’t evading the case.

When is the former president expected to turn himself in to the authorities?

As early as next week, a well-placed source the told the Associated Press. They said the exact details of a surrender are still being worked out.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has already confirmed it has contacted Mr Trump’s lawyer to coordinate his surrender and arraignment, the initial court appearance in a criminal prosecution in the US.

The surrender would involve Mr Trump having to travel from his Florida home to the district attorney's office in New York.

Members of the Secret Service stand guard as then-President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in 2019.

What happens when Mr Trump turns himself in?

For any New York defendant, answering criminal charges means being fingerprinted and photographed, providing basic information such as name and birthday, and getting arraigned.

Defendants are typically detained for at least several hours.

There can be differences in where the different steps happen, how long they take and whether handcuffs are put on them or not.

A lot depends on the severity of the case and whether defendants arrange to turn themselves in.

But there is no precedent for booking an ex-president with US Secret Service protection - who would need to be by his side for his safety.

If Mr Trump does turn himself in, experts predict a carefully choreographed and relatively quick process and release without bail (as is common in New York), and with a focus on security.

A former president isn’t likely to be paraded in cuffs across the street or through a crowded courthouse hallway, according to Jeremy Saland, a defence lawyer and former prosecutor in Manhattan.

When could a potential trial take place?

Legal experts say any future trial is at minimum more than a year away, meaning the former Republican president, who is seeking a return to the White House, could face a jury in a Manhattan courtroom during or even after the 2024 presidential campaign.

Over the first three quarters of 2022 in Manhattan, the average criminal case took over 900 days to pass from indictment to a trial verdict, according to analysis of data from the state's division of criminal justice services, as reported by Reuters.

An indictment - or even a conviction - would not bar Trump from running for president or serving as the Republican nominee.

The indictment relates to 'hush money' paid to Stormy Daniels (pictured), over an alleged affair she had with Mr Trump. Credit: AP

Why has Donald Trump been indicted?

Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid former porn star Stormy Daniels US $130,000 (£105,000) to keep her silent about what she claims was a sexual encounter with Mr Trump a decade earlier after they met at a celebrity golf tournament.

Mr Cohen was then reimbursed by Mr Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, which also rewarded the lawyer with bonuses and extra payments logged internally as legal expenses.

Over several months, Mr Cohen said, the company paid him $420,000 (£339,000).

Earlier in 2016, Mr Cohen had also arranged for the publisher of the tabloid the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 (£121,000) to spike her story of a Trump affair in a controversial practice known as “catch-and-kill.”

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen. Credit: AP

The payments to the women were intended to buy secrecy, but they backfired almost immediately as details of the arrangements leaked to the news media.

Federal prosecutors in New York ultimately charged Mr Cohen in 2018 with violating federal campaign finance laws, arguing that the payments amounted to impermissible help to Mr Trump’s presidential campaign.

Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to those charges and unrelated tax evasion counts and served time in federal prison.

Mr Trump was implicated in court filings as having knowledge of the arrangements, but US prosecutors at the time balked at bringing charges against him.

The Justice Department has a long-time policy that it is likely unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting president in federal court.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Credit: AP

The charges against Mr Trump are being brought by Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg. His predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr, had taken up the investigation back in 2019.

While that probe initially focused on the hush money payments, Mr Vance’s prosecutors moved on to other matters, including an examination of Mr Trump’s business dealings and tax strategies.

Vance ultimately charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax fraud related to fringe benefits paid to some of the company’s top executives.

After the Trump Organization was convicted on the tax fraud charges in December, Mr Bragg renewed focus on the hush money case, and convened a new grand jury.

Mr Trump denies wrongdoing, and the affair, saying the indictment is "political persecution".

What other legal challenges does Mr Trump face?

In addition to the hush money probe in New York, Mr Trump faces separate investigations in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election.

A Justice Department special counsel has also been presenting evidence before a grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s possession of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate.

It is not clear when those investigations will end or whether they might result in criminal charges, but they will continue regardless of what happens in New York, underscoring the ongoing gravity of the legal challenges confronting the former president.

