Why AFL star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan recreated Nicky Winmar's iconic celebration

Australian Football League team Western Bulldogs clinched a win against Brisbane on Thursday night - but one young player's goal celebration was the game's stand out moment.

After scoring his opening goal, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan lifted his shirt and pointed to the skin on his chest as he faced the Marvel Stadium crowd, in Melbourne.

The pose mirrored an iconic moment in AFL history; when St Kilda team legend Nicky Winmar first took the position, in a powerful stance against racism 30 years ago.

Why did Jamarra Ugle-Hagan recreate the stance?Ugle-Hagan is indigenous and last week after his team Western Bulldogs lost to St Kilda, he was racially abused by a fan.

The 20-year-old also had a day away from the club earlier this week, reports 7 News.

But he came back fighting, scoring five goals on Thursday night's game.

“I wanted to make a stand and show my presence,” Ugle-Hagan said after the match.

“Obviously what happened last weekend was a pretty hard time. Just going out there and proving the point.

“I’m just a boy trying to play some football...like the other Indigenous boys.”

Fittingly, fellow Indigenous player Arthur Jones was the man who started the play that led to Ugle-Hagan’s goal.

Nicky Winmar's stand against racism

On April 17, 1993, Mr Winmar raised his St Kilda jersey and pointed to his chest, using his middle finger, in response to racist comments from Collingwood fans during a match at Victoria Park.

He said: "I'm black and I'm proud."

The photo of Mr Winmar became a rallying point for the issue of racism in Australian sport.

There was even a statue erected of him striking the iconic pose in July 2019 outside the Optus Stadium.

Nicky Winmar poses with his statue at the unveiling at Optus Stadium in 2019 in Perth, Australia. Credit: AP

The stance has also been replicated in other sports, including by Josh Addo-Carr for the National Rugby Leader's Indigenous All Stars game.

"I'm proud of Jamarra for standing up for himself. It's up to the new generations to reinforce the stance I made back in 1993," Winmar said in a statement, according to ABC News.

"It's a great club that I respect. I was welcomed and felt supported when I played for them in 1999," Winmar wrote.

"Things are getting better, with increased awareness, and kids are getting educated in schools now about racism in sport and in society, which is great.

"There's still a few who can't control their negative attitudes, all we can do is keep supporting each there, and keep calling it out."

