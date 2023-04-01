Health officials have apologised after women were unable to get a certificate online to allow them to access cheaper hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions.

HRT, which is used to offset the symptoms of menopause, should have been obtainable from Saturday morning using a prescription prepayment certificate (PPC), which will last for 12 months and cost £19.30 for the year.

But for hours women were unable to apply for the certificate online due to the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) website being down.

At approximately 9am, the NHSBSA apologised and said was is working to fix the problem, adding that women will be able to backdate their certificate if they buy it at a later date.

A spokesperson said: “We’re working to put a fix in place as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience... If you need your HRT medicine before you buy the HRT PPC, ask your pharmacist for an FP57 receipt when you pay for your HRT medication. You will be able to get a refund from the pharmacy."

Later in the morning, an NHSBSA update provided an alternative web link for the certificate, as "technical issues" with the original web page persisted.

The government estimates the certificate will help 400,000 women save hundreds of pounds annually.

Women can get the certificate online or in some pharmacies, and it can be used as many times as needed in the 12-month period.

The certificate includes access to eligible HRT items including patches, tablets, pessaries and gels and creams applied to the skin.

Welsh Labour MP Carolyn Harris tweeted: “The day has come women going through #menopause have been waiting for – the annual pre-payment certificate for #HRT launches…

“But can anyone actually access the site?

“This has been so hard fought for by women and they can wait no longer.”

Another Twitter user wrote: "What a day to launch it, April Fools’ Day! Just told my menopause community to try again in the week! System overload, I guess."

"Need a prescription ASAP but can't access it. Tried yesterday, but it just gave information and a list of meds covered. It's not filling me with optimism," one women wrote.