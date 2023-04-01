Passengers face over 20 hours stuck in traffic amid Dover travel chaos

A student on a university coach trip has been advised by Dover port staff that it will take him around 21 hours to cross the channel amid the Easter getaway chaos.

The port was forced to declare a critical incident on Friday night following queues “due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume”.

On Saturday, it warned that the “significant delays” persisted.

Regan Barrett told ITV News that he and a coach-load of 51 other students had already missed their booked ferry.

Mr Barrett, who is headed on holiday to Croatia, said: "When we first got to Dover they said it would be like 21 hours [to cross the Channel] but that it all depends on how long it takes to get through.

"There’s so many people trying to get over - it’s bumper to bumper.”

Mr Barrett said being stuck in traffic for over four hours meant he was in need of a substantial meal.

"We've just got crisps and chocolate - our own snacks,” he said.

A statement on the port's website said additional coach bookings taken by ferry operators for Easter had impacted operations.

P&O Ferries also apologised for the wait times for coaches sailing from Dover, while DFDS Ferries said it is expecting a busy weekend and advised passengers to allow extra time to complete border and check-in controls.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

David Martin, who's stuck in the tailback with his son and approximately 30 other young footballers, called the hold-up "frustrating".

"People on the ground have been fairly helpful, they’ve been on the coach to check if everyone's okay. But they're very much not in the know and they’re clear that it's not in their hands its all," he told ITV News.

The team Mr Martin is supervising - North London Hawks' under 13 squad - have two fixtures with local teams in Amsterdam.

"We’ve got matches tomorrow and Monday. Hopefully we still get there for the first match," Mr Martin said.

A statement from the port said: “The Port of Dover is deeply frustrated by last night’s and this morning’s situation and particularly so on behalf of all the ferry operators’ coach passengers who have had to endure such a long wait at the port. “Whilst freight and car traffic was processed steadily regardless of the additional challenging weather conditions and high seasonal volumes, coach traffic suffered significant delays due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume.

Passengers in a coach stuck in traffic. Credit: PA

“Despite considerable pre-planning with our ferry operators, border agency partners and the Kent Resilience Forum, and the success of similar plans for processing substantial numbers of coaches during the most recent half-term period, the additional coach bookings taken by ferry operators for Easter has impacted operations for the port.” The port said food and drink has been provided to coach passengers in the queues, adding: “We offer our sincere apologies for the prolonged delays that people have endured and continue to work with all of our partners to get all passengers on their way as quickly as possible.” DFDS announced on Twitter just after 9pm on Friday that the wait time for coaches was approximately seven hours from arrival at the port. Sir Keir Starmer urged the government to “get a grip” of the situation at Dover. “I really feel for people trying to get through Dover. There will have been families who have booked holidays and now they are frustrated yet again and I think the nature of the frustration will be ‘not again’,” he said. “This is not the first time there have been problems at Dover. The government needs to get a grip of this."