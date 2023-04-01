Three British men held by Taliban in Afghanistan

Play Brightcove video

Miles Routledge, 23, (left) 53-year-old charity medic Kevin Cornwell (right), and another unnamed British hotel manager were arrested by the Taliban, as Nick Wallis reports

Three British men are being held in custody by the Taliban, it is understood.

Charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, from Middlesborough, student Miles Routledge, 23, and an unnamed British man are said to have been detained in Afghanistan.

The UK Foreign Office has not named the men but said it is trying to reach an unspecified number of British nationals being held in Afghanistan.

Mr Cornwell and the other unnamed Brit, who manages a hotel for aid workers in the capital Kabul, were arrested by the Taliban's secret police on January 11, said the Presidium Network.

The non-profit organisation, which provides support to communities in crisis, confirmed to ITV News it is supporting Mr Cornwell and the other unnamed Briton.

It says the pair have been held without charge since they were arrested at the Kabul hotel almost three months ago.

Mr Cornwell was accused of having an illegal firearm in his hotel room safe when he was detained in January.

The medic works for a charity which provides free local healthcare and liaises with the United Nations, Unicef and the World Food Programme as part of his work.

It is not known how long Mr Routledge, a student who travelled to Afghanistan on holiday days before the Taliban took over in 2021, has been held for.

Presidium Network said it is not in touch with or acting for Mr Routledge, a YouTuber who was airlifted out of Afghanistan in 2021 by the British military when the Taliban sieged Kabul.

However, according to his social media channels, he appears to have made a number of visits since to Afghanistan. His accounts have been silent since the end of February.

Mr Routledge is a YouTuber who posts videos of his trips to 'dangerous' locations. Credit: PA

It is understood Mr Cornwell and the hotel manager have been taken to a general directorate of intelligence facility run by the Taliban for foreign nationals.

Scott Richards, co-founder of the Presidium Network, said there has been no contact with the men.

He added: “I am told that those men are in good health and being treated well.

“I have no reason to believe they have been subject to any poor treatment whatsoever.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families.”

The UK no longer has an embassy or a consulate in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country in August 2021.

The FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Afghanistan based on the security risks, including detention.

