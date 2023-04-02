Passengers stuck in coaches overnight as Dover port delays continue

Coach passengers hoping to travel to Europe for the Easter break have been stuck in their vehicles overnight as delays continue at the UK's busiest port.

The Port of Dover was forced to declare a critical incident on Friday night as some travellers experienced queues of up to 16 hours while waiting to board ferries.

Extra sailings ran through the night on Saturday as the port struggled to clear the backlog, with coaches still delayed by around 10 hours.

On Sunday morning, passengers and concerned parents took to Twitter to complain about the overnight waits.

"My daughter was due to sail at 12pm yesterday and is still sat in a queue. My worry now is the coach driver’s fitness to drive once in France," one person wrote.

Another said: "Got here at 10.30pm Sat, now 4.56am Sun and still 3 coaches in front of us. 7h here and total queue time now c.19h."

The port has said the delays were “due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume”.

Additional coach bookings taken by ferry operators for Easter had also impacted upon operations, a statement on the port’s website said.

On Sunday morning, it said that once they entered the port, coach passengers now faced a wait of three to four hours.

However, P&O and DFDS Ferries, which both sail from the port, said that wait times range from five to six hours.

P&O Ferries apologised for the wait times, while DFDS advised passengers to allow extra time to complete border and check-in controls.

The port said food and drink had been provided to coach passengers in the queues.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the government to “get a grip” of the situation at Dover.

“I really feel for people trying to get through Dover. There will have been families who have booked holidays and now they are frustrated yet again and I think the nature of the frustration will be ‘not again’,” he said.

“This is not the first time there have been problems at Dover. The government needs to get a grip of this.

“You can’t have every summer holiday, every Easter holiday, the same old problem. And so the government needs to get a grip on this and actually help people out, who are just trying to get away for a few days’ holiday.”

A government spokesman said: “The UK government remains in close contact with ferry operators, the French authorities, and the Kent Resilience Forum, regarding delays at the Port of Dover.

“The port has advised that it remains busy, but the situation has improved significantly since yesterday, with coaches being processed at a much quicker rate.

“We recommend passengers check the latest advice from their operators before travelling.”