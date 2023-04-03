Finland to join Nato on Tuesday - prompting Russia border warning

Nato has confirmed Finland will join the alliance on Tuesday, prompting warnings from Russia that it will bolster its defences on their shared border.

"This is a historic week," Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as foreign ministers from member nations gathered in Brussels.

He said: "From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance."

Mr Stoltenberg added: "We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at the Nato headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security, and for Nato as a whole."

An empty flagpole at Nato headquarters in Belgium where Finland's flag will be raised. Credit: AP

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen will attend the ceremony, along with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

"It is a historic moment for us. For Finland, the most important objective at the meeting will be to emphasise Nato’s support to Ukraine as Russia continues its illegal aggression," Mr Haavisto said in a statement.

The announcement of Finland's entry comes just after Finnish voters narrowly voted out left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Petteri Orpo looks likely to become Finland's prime minister. Credit: AP

Despite Ms Marin's party increasing the number of seats in Finland's parliament, losses by her coalition allies to the conservatives and populist parties dashed her hopes for a second term.

Ms Marin had championed her country's Nato accession.

Petteri Orpo, the leader of the conservative NCP party that won the most seats, has also strongly backed Finland's Nato membership.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Moscow would respond to Finland becoming Nato’s member by bolstering its defences if needed.

"We will strengthen our military potential in the west and in the northwest," MrGrushko said to the RIA Novosti news agency.

Sanna Marin championed her country joining Nato. Credit: AP

He added: "In case of deployment of forces of other Nato members on the territory of Finland, we will take additional steps to ensure Russia’s military security."

Finland and Russia share an 832-mile border, which for decades has been peaceful.

It will be a major strategic setback for Russia which has long warned against Sweden and Finland joining the alliance as against their interests.

Finland will now be even more isolated in the Baltic Sea and will have a Nato member around 200 miles away from Russia's second city, St Petersburg.

Both Finland and Sweden swiftly abandoned their non-military alignment when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Nordic countries have become vocal supporters of Ukraine and now fearing an aggressive Russia they have sought the protection of Nato, something Moscow did not expect to happen.

One of Vladimir Putin's justifications for invading Ukraine was it used to belong to the Russian Empire and later the Soviet Union.

This frightened Finland which was once part of the Russian Empire before it broke away during the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

All 30 allies signed Finland’s and Sweden’s accession protocols. Turkey and Hungary delayed the process for months but have relented on Finland.

Turkey has sought guarantees and assurances from the two, notably on tackling extremism. Hungary's demands have never been explicit. Nato must agree unanimously for new members to join.

Nato officials are also keen to bring Sweden within the fold before US President Joe Biden and his alliance counterparts meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

"Sweden is not left alone. Sweden is as close as it can come as a full-fledged member," Mr Stoltenberg said.